‘Khichdi’ & ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ To Return On Television Amid Lockdown?

As the ongoing 21-day Coronavirus lockdown has prompted people to practice social distancing and stay inside their homes to avoid spreading of COVID-19. Many people are reportedly indulging in watching television shows and films. Earlier, DD National television channel had started the rerun of their iconic shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat. Now, it is revealed that fan favourite shows like Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will also be having their reruns.

Also read: Amidst Coronavirus lockdown, here are tips to save water while doing household chores

Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to re-run on TV?

It is being reported that Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will rerun on television during morning hours along with repeat telecasts in the evening. As shows like Shaktimaan, Ramayan and Byomkesh Bakshi returned to television screens amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, many fans had asked Star Plus to air the older episodes of their shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi.

As per reports, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi will be aired between 10 AM to 12 PM, with repeat telecast scheduled at 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. These iconic shows are reportedly set to rerun on television from next week. But, no official announcement of the same has been made yet.

Also read: Lisa Ray reminisces happy times before Coronavirus lockdown in this heartfelt post; read

This would be a great time to telecast all the shows 90s kids watched.

Karishma ka Karishma,Shararat,Hatim,Pingu,Oswald,Noddy & the classic Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. TRP will be great guys,take my advice @StarPlus — Mymidnighthoughts (@idnthvausername) April 3, 2020

Also read: Lionel Messi works out with son in adorable moment during coronavirus lockdown: Watch

Hi makers of #SarabhaiavsSarabhai and @StarPlus please bring this superlative show on star network so many fans requesting for this, in this critical time it will be fresh breath of fun and releif.

Please bring this show 😢😢



RT all the fans of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai pic.twitter.com/hJmuiE302G — RaviJ (@ravipatel1108) April 2, 2020

Also read: How much Yankees' Gerrit Cole and other MLB stars will earn during coronavirus lockdown?

Since Ramayana, Mahabharat and Shaktiman is going live soon.

.

Can't they bring Sarabhai vs Sarabhai pls.#sarabhaivssarabhai — Ashutosh Mazumdar🤞🤭 (@ashminster23) March 31, 2020

Also read: Yash Raj Films to support 15,000 cine workers amid Coronavirus lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.