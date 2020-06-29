Nausheen Ali Sardar: A Look Back At Actor's Career And Where Is She Now

Television actor Nausheen Ali Sardar was one of the most popular actors in the early 2000s. She has a career ranging from over 20 years. Nausheen Ali Sardar has done movies as well as television shows. She has also appeared in music videos for popular singers. However, the actor, who once played the lead role in television shows in India, took a step back from the glamorous world. She celebrated her birthday today on June 29. On the occasion of Nausheen Ali Sardar’s birthday, let’s have a look at her impressive career graph.

Nausheen Ali Sardar's serials

Very few people know that Nausheen Ali Sardar made her debut in the Indian television industry with the 1998 show Saturday Suspense. However, she had a very small role in the television show. Her first breakthrough role came in Ekta Kapoor’s 2001 show Kkusum. She played the lead role in that show which ran successfully for about three years.

Nausheen Ali Sardar bagged another lead role in the Monish Bahl starrer show Kaal Chakra where she played a triple role as a lead artist in the show. Apart from doing daily soaps, she also ventured into reality tv shows, where she played the host and also participated in a few shows. In 2006, Nausheen Ali Sardar appeared on the hit reality show Fear Factor India.

Nausheen Ali Sardar after featuring on a reality show in 2008, stepped away from the Indian television industry. The actor went on to do a serial for Pakistan’s television network. In the Pakistani show Ana, she played the role of Ana for about a year. However, Nausheen Ali Sardar made a return to the Indian television industry by featuring in one of the episodes of the television show Crime Patrol.

Nausheen Ali Sardar had a cameo role in the 2016 show Gangaa, after which she took a break from the television industry for a year. Nausheen Ali Sardar's serial Aladdin marked her return to the television industry. However, when she returned, in 2018, many people speculated that she has gone under the knife as she looked very different than she looked earlier.

Nausheen Ali Sardar rubbished the rumours saying that they have hurt her family. She added that she cannot look the same after all these years and that the rumours have destroyed her personal life. Most recently, Nausheen Ali Sardar played the role of Hina for an OTT platform in the show Class of 2020.

Nausheen Ali Sardar is born to a Punjabi father and an Iranian mother. The actor was reportedly dating Hatim actor Rahil Azam for three years before calling it quits in 2016. There were speculations that the Hatim actor cheated on Nausheen. However, they never confirmed or denied the rumour. Nausheen Ali Sardar was allegedly dating a US-based businessman, Alexander Nathan at the beginning of last year. But, the couple has allegedly called it quits as Nausheen has deleted all the pictures that she had with the businessman.

