Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Rants At Tejasswi Prakash,asks Her To Be In Her Limits

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is grabbing headlines after actor Tejasswi Prakash subtly accused host and director Rohit Shetty of favouritism. In a video recently shared on the internet, Rohit Shetty can be seen losing his calm on Tejasswi yet again.

ALSO READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Faces The Wrath Of Hot Wax On Her Body

Rohit shuts down Tejasswi

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, RJ Mallishka can be seen doing a task that involved insects. As Mallishka gets out of the task tank, Tejasswi rushes to her rescue. She can be seen swatting the insects off Mallishka's body. Rohit Shetty tries to ask her to move as a professional rushes to help Mallishka with the insects. Rohit then loses his calm and shouts at Tejasswi to get down. He then tells her to calm down and that she is not directing the show. He also added angrily that Tejasswi must be in her limits.

ALSO READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Calls Haarsh Limbachiyaa Her 'brother'; WATCH

ALSO READ | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Shivin Narang Hospitalised After A Stunt; Read Details

Similarly, in another promo of KKK10 shared by Colors TV on Twitter showed a frustrated Tejasswi venting out. She is first seen saying that Amruta Khanvilkar got more benefit than anybody during a task. Rohit asks what was the benefit. Tejasswi then says that he should have not burnt legs and just given the benefit to Amruta. This angers Rohit and he asks her to not cross her limits. He then says that he has reached where he is with hard work. In the end, he adds that he can remove her from the show.

ALSO READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Lashes Out At Tejasswi Prakash Over Rude Comments

ALSO READ | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Karan Patel Recreates A Moment From 'Mohabbatein'

Source: Tejasswi Prakash & Rohit Shetty Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.