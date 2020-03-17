Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fans Adore Tejasswi Prakash And Shivin Narang's Sweet Chemistry

After the end of Bigg Boss 13, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is now the new big reality TV show on Indian television. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 continues to impress its fans with its thrilling stunts and relatable contestants. Two of the show's contestants, Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang, have recently formed a strong bond that has enamoured their fans. Their adorable chemistry has now become the new selling point of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang’s chemistry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 features several popular celebrities who have to compete against each other in deadly stunts. TV actors, Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang, are two of the most beloved contestants on the show. Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang are also growing closer to each other over the course of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

In fact, their chemistry is so strong, that many fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are now shipping them together and have titled their pairing TeVin. Here is what fans have to say about Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang’s cute chemistry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Check out fan reactions.

The way #ShivinNarang was cheering for #TejasswiPrakash when she was doing her water stunt &



then the way teja was motivating shivin before shivin started his stunt, I just adore thier friendship.



They are always there to support each other.#KKK10 #KhatronKeKhiladi #TeVin pic.twitter.com/tKgyoQ2cHO — Shikhar Tiwari (@itsmeshikhar11) March 15, 2020

#KaranPatel #TejasswiPrakash Dance 😍😍 in the end Teja pushed D🤣 #SivinNarang was danced just for the sake didn't showed him much when dancing I didn't saw him dancing before 😭 #KhatronKeKhiladi10 — Mounika (@Mounika04687730) March 14, 2020

