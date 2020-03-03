The Debate
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash Upset With Rohit Shetty For Destroying Her Phone

Television News

''Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's' host Rohit Shetty was recently seen crushing Tejasswi Prakash's mobile phone. Read on to know more about what happened next.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 premiered on February 22, 2020, on Colors TV. It is a reality stunt show hosted by action director Rohit Shetty. Produced by Endemol India, the show is being filmed in Bulgaria. It consisted of ten contestants, out of who one has been eliminated.

 Now, Ada Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, RJ Malishka, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Syal, and Amruta Khanvilkar will compete against each other to earn the first position on the show. Recently, Rohit Shetty destroyed Tejasswi Prakash's phone, who was reportedly very upset after this incident. Read on to know more about the whole incident and Prakash's reaction to the same here: 

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on

Tejasswi Prakash is upset with host Rohit Shetty for destroying her phone

READ | Riteish Deshmukh Gears Up For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Movie Series; Details Here

According to reports, the contestants were given a task by Shetty, which would save them from eliminations. The task was to unlock three phones using the codes provided to the contestants. But the catch was that these codes would be hidden inside a few boxes.

One of the contestants, Tejasswi Prakash, was unable to open the boxes and this lead to Rohit Shetty crushing her personal phone by placing it in a grinder. Tejasswi was very upset with this and decided that she will not talk to the host of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 again. Prakash had also failed to complete an earlier task where she had to guess a movie’s name.

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on

