Jennifer Winget: Lesser-known Facts About The Actress That Her Fans Should Know

The popular silver screen actor Jennifer Winget has made us fall in love with her acting skills. The pretty actor who started her career as a child artist in TV show Shaka Laka Boom Boom has grown tremendously as a performer in the entertainment industry. From playing a mainstream sweet daughter-in-law to a successful doctor in Dill Mill Gayye, the actor nailed every role stunningly. Her role in Beyhadh was a whole new chapter in which she played the role of an antagonist. Currently, the second season of the show Beyhadh 2, starring Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang, in the lead role is back now, and her fans are happy to see Jennifer bringing back memories of Maya yet again. Keep reading to know some of the interesting facts about Jennifer Winget.

Lesser-known facts about Jennifer Winget

The Saraswatichandra actor, Jennifer Winget, was born on May 30, 1985, in the village of Gore in Mumbai.

Jennifer’s father is a Christian Marathi, and her mother is from Punjab. Hence, she is a two-state fusion and speaks Hindi, Marathi, and Punjabi fluently.

She has been named the as the 21st Sexiest Asian Woman in the year 2012.

Jennifer Winget signed her first film Phir Se opposite Kunal Kohli.

Jennifer’s first big break was in the popular soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the role of Sneha, who was the daughter of Prerna and Anurag Basu and later adopted by Mr Bajaj.

If not an actor, Jennifer Winget would have preferred being an air hostess.

She was the 3rd actor to portray the role of Dr Riddhima in the popular show Dill Mill Gayye.

Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani are her BFFs from the Indian television industry.

Jennifer won the Favorite Beti award for Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 1.

Jennifer married Karan Singh Grover in the year 2012 and they parted ways in 2014.

Jennifer Winget also has a big brother who is married and has a child.

The Bepannah actor completed her education from St. Xavier’s High School and holds a degree in Commerce from KJ Somaiya College, Mumbai.

Jennifer has hosted a number of reality shows including Comedy Circus and Zara Nachke Dikha.

