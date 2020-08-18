Hina Khan Reveals Why She Appeared In 'Naagin 5' For Only Three Episodes; Read Details

Hina Khan grabbed headlines when she announced that she will be a part of Naagin 5. However, fans were left disappointed when she appeared in only three episodes. Taking to her Instagram account, the actor revealed why she did only three episodes in Naagin 5. Here's what she said.

Hina Khan's Instagram live chat began with her acknowledging her fans and thanking them for their support. However, quickly the actor went on to address the issue at home, that is why she appeared for only three episodes of Naagin 5. Hina said that all her fans have been bombarding her with questions on social media so now she is out to answer them one by one.

Further in the video, Hina Khan said that it was not fair on the part of her fans to troll or slam someone based on her decision. She also said that she had made it clear a few months back that she does not want to do television for a while. She claimed that she still sticks by it and one is unable to say certain things when a show is on air due to clause and contracts.

However, Hina Khan was not "willing" to do even the 'three-episodic thing" (referring to Naagin 5) and was not sure whether she should do it or not. She feels that currently, she is at a different space exploring films and digital content. But when Ekta Kapoor called her directly and asked her to do it, she could not say no since she respects Ekta Kapoor a lot.

It seems that Ekta Kapoor knew that Hina Khan is not interested in doing television work currently. At this point, Hina also revealed that she was earlier offered Naagin 4 but denied the role. She continued in the video that Ekta wanted her to just launch Naagin 5.

Hina Khan further revealed that she was overwhelmed by the positive response on Naagin 5. However, she wants her fans not to blame anybody because it was entirely her decision. Also, the actor earlier mentioned that it was not a cameo and still sticks by it. Then, Hina urged her followers to watch Naagin 5 despite her exit from the show saying the show has some of the brilliant performers. Hina's fans also took to the comment section to wish her luck for future ventures.

