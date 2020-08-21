Surbhi Chandna All Set To Play 'Naagin' In Fifth Installment; See First Look

Ekta Kapoor's fifth installment of the supernatural show Naagin is one of the most-watched days. The new season of the show has just begun featuring prominent stars like Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Recently, Ekta Kapoor shared a glimpse of the entry of a new Naagin on the show and introduced Surbhi Chandna. The producer of the show, Ekta also shared the actress’s looks from the show which just increases the excitement quotient of the fans.

Ekta Kapoor introduces Surbhi Chandna as the news Naagin

In the pictures shared by Ekta on Instagram, Surbhi is stealing the hearts with her gorgeous looks as a Naagin. Going by the pictures, it seems that the plot and storyline of the show will undergo a drastic switch with the entry of a new Naagin. While captioning the pictures, Ekta wrote that Surbhi’s entry into the show will come as a “punarjanam” segment where the entry of the Naagin will revolve around seeking revenge and love.

Read: 'Naagin 5' Fans Laud Surbhi Chandna And Mohit Sehgal's Grand Entry In The Show

Read: 'Naagin 5' Update: Surbhi Chandna Shows Off Her Quirky Mang Teeka With A Stunning IG Story

Several stars from the television world were quick enough to express their excitement over the good news. Rohit Roy was the first one to leave a comment and congratulated Ekta Kapoor for another twist and also poured in his love for Surbhi Chandra. Rohit wrote, “I Am sure you going to ‘scale’ new heights.” Followed by Rohit was director Siddharth Malhotra also extended his luck to Ekta Kapoor and wrote that Surbhi Chandna seems to be a happy Naagin.

Apart from Ekta Kapoor, earlier, the actress also gave a glimpse of her looks on Instagram where she shared a video and thanked her fans and makers or showing that trust in her. The actress further described her excitement of being a part o the much-loved show on the television. While captioning the post, she wrote that she is eagerly looking forward to the big project. The actress further wrote that the moment she saw the Naagin book, she jumped like a small child with excitement. Actress Sayantani Ghosh who also played a pivotal role in the show congratulated the actress and wrote about the transformation the actress has gone through for the role. Vikas Gupta was next to praise the actress’s look in the video and the promos. Vikas posted heart-shaped emoticon in the comment section while praising Surbhi.

Read: Ekta Kapoor Releases 'Naagin 5' Promo Revealing The Theme Of The New Season; See Video

Read: Confirmed! Devoleena Bhattacharjee Approached For Ekta Kapoor's Show 'Naagin 5'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.