The latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 saw many contestants battling their fear while performing stunts. Host Rohit Shetty gave the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants a task where they had to choose partners. Team A had Karan Patel and Adaa Khan while Team B was formed by Tejasswi Prakash and Karishma Tanna. Once the pairs were formed, a stunt was assigned to these two teams and when one team chose to back out, the other performed exceptionally well.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan and Adaa back out from stunt, Tejasswi and Karishma ace it

The stunt involved in this episode required a person to lay down on a glass bed that would rotate upside down in a pool. The contestant on the glass bed was chained while their partner had to lift weights in water. The contestant on the glass bed had to free themselves while being continuously rotated.

Karan Patel and Adaa Khan took 7 minutes and 30 seconds approximately to do the task. However, Karan Patel could not carry on with the task further and had to quit the task. Hence, this task was aborted by Karan Patel and Adaa Khan. However, the other team comprising of Karishma Tanna and Tejasswi Prakash excelled at this task by completing it in a staggering 2 minutes and a few seconds.

After the tasks were done and completed, host Rohit Shetty handed over the fear bands to Karan and Adaa. He also congratulated Karishma Tanna and Tejasswi Prakash on their stunning win. Rohit Shetty also said that he would like to see them become finalists of this season. Rohit added that he believes the two girls have the capability of reaching the finale.

