Adhyayan Suman Refutes Rumours Of Participating In 'Bigg Boss 14'; Check Out His Tweet

There have been several rumours doing the rounds on social media that Bigg Boss is all set to return with its new season soon. Several talks about Jashnn actor Adhyayan Suman being a part of the show have been around. In a recent post on social media, the actor came out to fans and revealed that he will not be a part of Bigg Boss.

Adhyayan Suman talks about not being a part of Bigg Boss

Raaz 3 actor Adhyayan Suman took to social media earlier today to refute rumours that he will be a part of Bigg Boss’ 14th season. He wrote, “False news of me being a part of Bigg Boss! Thanks but no thanks! Disrespectful to say the least! #BiggBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this. Regards”.

Take a look at Adhyayan Suman’s clarification here:

False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 15, 2020

However, it did not stop there. A fan of Adhyayan Suman pleaded with the actor to not take part in the show. The fan also wrote how he wishes to see the actor in movies and not reality shows. The fan wrote, please don't take part in Bigg Boss. I don't want you to fight in big boss for petty issues. Please live a dignified n respectful life. I want to watch you in movies, not on Tv Shows. Keep smiling have a better year ahead. Thank You”.

Adhyayan Suman replied to the fan immediately. He also reassured him that he will not be taking part in the show. The actor wrote, “Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry! That’s not my career goal”.

Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry ! That’s not my career goal — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 15, 2020

Adhyayan Suman was among the many prospective contestants rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss’ upcoming season. Several other prominent faces from the entertainment industry are also expected to be a part of the show. Madhubala actor Vivian DSena will reportedly be a part of the show. Additionally, Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma might also be a part of Bigg Boss’ next season.

After the end of Bigg Boss 13, there were several rumours that Salman Khan would not be hosting the next season of the show. However, according to recent reports, Salman Khan will indeed be coming back to host the new season of the popular celebrity reality show. The new season of Bigg Boss will reportedly kick start in the next two months.

