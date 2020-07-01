Adhyayan Suman's Career Net Worth Is On The Upswing; Check Details Inside

Adhyayan Suman is an actor who is known for his work in Bollywood. The actor made his debut in the industry with the film Haal-E-Dil in the year 2008. He has a huge fan following on social media and fans adore him for his work in the industry. Read on to know the net worth of the actor.

Adhyayan Suman's net worth

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Adhyayan Suman is somewhere around $5 million. Which is around Rs 37.77 crores. The actor also inherits a part of his net worth from his father, Shekhar Suman. Shekhar Suman himself has been a popular actor in the entertainment industry and has a net worth of Rs 20 crores, reportedly.

Career of Adhyayan Suman

Adhyayan Suman was born and brought up in the city of Mumbai, Maharashtra. In the year 2008, Adhyayan made his Bollywood debut with the film Haal-e-dil. In the film, he shared the silver screen with Amita Patak and the movie was directed by Anil Devgn.

However, it was his second film Raaz: The Mystery Continues that was a semi-hit and brought Adhyayan to the limelight. In this Mohit Suri directorial film, Adhyayan shared the screen with Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi. The film was the second instalment in the Raaz series but the story of the same was not a sequel to the first one.

Adyayan Suman is also a talented singer. He has been actively pursuing his singing career along with his acting career. Saareyan Nu Chaddeya became his first single and was much loved by his fans. He later released the recreated version of Arjun Kanungo’s song Aaya Na Tu, which received a million views in 10 days of its release and became stellar hit.

Adhyayan had announced his own music channel AS Music with the release of Aaya Na Tu 2.0, as per reports. He reportedly further wishes to assist talents across the world and provide them with a platform to showcase their talents. Adhyayan’s recent release, Soniyo 2.0 received a good response and garnered 5 million views in the first 5 days.

