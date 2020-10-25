Aditya & Neha To Sanam & Abigail; Celebs Who Were Rumoured To Get Married

Television celebs often make headlines for relationship, marriage and divorce rumours. However, not all personalities acknowledge the news and are open about them. Let us take a look at some of the most popular television celebs who were rumoured to get married. The list includes Aditya Narayan-Neha Kakkar and more.

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar appeared together on Indian Idol 11. While Aditya Narayan hosted the show, Neha was one of the judges on the panel. The duo pretended to get married to each other on the sets of Indian Idol 11. However, it was later revealed that Aditya Narayan's wedding with Neha Kakkar was simply a publicity stunt. Currently, Neha is getting married to Punjabi singer Rohanpreet, who also appeared on Mujhse Shaddi Karoge with Shehnaaz Gill. Aditya has also told in several interviews that he will be marrying his long time girlfriend, Shweta Agarwal.

Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande

Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande recently completed five years of their relationship. Their have been rumours that the duo have tied the knot already. However, in a conversation with SpotboyE, Abigail revealed that she and Sanam are not in hurry to get hitched. She added that they live together and are secured with each other. She also revealed that they will marry one day.

Rakhi Sawant and Deepak Kalal

In November 2018, Rakhi Sawant and Deepak Kalal announced that they were getting married by the New Year. However, soon it turned out to be nothing, but a publicity stunt. Currently, Rakhi Sawant has been stating that she is married to someone she has been keeping a secret.

In other news, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are making headlines for pictures from the singer's Haldi ceremony. On October 23, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of beautiful pictures from her Haldi celebrations. According to NDTV reports, the couple is slated to tie the knot in Delhi by this weekend. Sharing the pictures, Neha Kakkar wrote: "#NehuPreet ki haldi ceremony!". Check out new pictures from Neha Kakkar's Haldi ceremony here:

