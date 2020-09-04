Gauahar Khan's Rumoured Boyfriend Zaid Darbar Gets Down On One Knee, Leaves Fans Puzzled

Gauahar Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar seems to be keeping her old school romance going by getting down on one knee with a ring. Gauahar Khan and her rumoured beau Zaid Darbar have been setting the internet on a frenzy with their adorable pictures and celebrations together, until recently. She has now shared a video of Zaid Darbar getting down on his knees, leaving their fans puzzled.

Gauahar Khan keeps old school romance alive

In the video, as Zaid Darbar gets down on his knees, while Gauahar Khan is seen jumping with joy. She showed off her ring to her girlfriends’ around. Along with the video, the model wrote a caption asking her fans if the video was a part of their dance video or a reality. Neha Kakkar’s newly released song Diamond Da Challa played in the background.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan Twins With Rumoured Beau Zaid Darbar For Her 37th Birthday Celebration

Gauahar Khan posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she was seen wearing a beautiful white sharara with pink floral prints on it. She kept her look simple with a pink dupatta and minimal makeup. Zaid Darbar, on the other hand, wore a pair of brown checkered shirt and black jeans. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. Many of Gauahar Khan’s fans commented under her video, congratulating the actor.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan-Nigaar Khan And Other Real-life Sibling Duo Of Indian Television

Also Read: On Gauahar Khan's Birthday, Here's A Look At What The Actor Is Up To Nowadays

Gauahar Khan’s sister Nigaar Khan also commented under the video. She left a love emoji under the video. Many of her celebrity friends including Anushka Arora and Ridhima Pandit left comments appreciating the post. Ridhima Pandit congratulated the rumoured couple, while Anushka Arora commented that she loved the video.

Singer Nehha Kakkar also left a comment under the video mentioning that the two looked beautiful together. One of Gauahar Khan’s fans also commented that she couldn’t take her eyes off the actor’s expression. Several others left heart emojis under the video, expressing how much they loved them.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan Posts A Dance Video With Rumoured Beau Zaid Darbar, Fans Call It 'energetic'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.