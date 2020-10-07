Gauahar Khan Celebrates 3 Mn Followers On Instagram, Zaid Darbar Reacts 'Allahmidullah'

With 3 Million followers on Instagram, Gauahar Khan seems to have achieved another milestone. The actor shared this news with her fans who were more than happy with her success. Along with her fans, many of Gauahar Khan's celebrity friends also congratulated her for her achievement. Check out Gauahar Khan's 3 million special post for her Instagram fam.

Gauahar Khan celebrates 3 Million on Instagram

Gauahar Khan announced to her fans that she finally got 3 million followers on Instagram, along with sharing how she felt about her journey to 3 million. She wrote that it was an incredible journey filled with love, laughter and loads of emotions. As she celebrated 3 million on Instagram, she expressed how grateful she was, for the love and blessing her fas showered on her. Gauahar Khan thanked her followers for the love her 'crazy lot' gave her.

Gauahar Khan's fans and followers on social media also took part in the actor's celebration of 3 million followers on Instagram, by congratulating her. Many congratulated her by telling her 3 million followers was just a beginning and she will be getting more followers soon. Gauahar Khan's fans showered her with love and support on completing 3 million followers, also telling her that there is more to come.

Apart from Gauahar Khan's fans, her rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar also congratulated her. Zaid Darbar's reacted to this amazing news happily, as he left a comment under her picture. He also shared Gauahar Khan's post on his Instagram story, congratulating her.

Gauahar Khan is popular for her special song appearances in Bollywood movies. Apart from songs, she has also appeared in various Hindi films, in pivotal roles. Gauahar Khan has also been a part of various reality TV shows as a host as well as a contestant. She was last seen in a sitcom The Office, a Hindi adaptation of the British sitcom.

