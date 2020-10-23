Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Shell Out Major Couple Goals With Mushy Photograph

Prolific music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar took to Instagram to share yet another mushy picture with his rumoured ladylove Gauahar Khan. The couple, popularly referred to as 'GaZa' by fans, quite often shell out major couple goals on social media with their romantic photos. Gauahar Khan's rumoured boyfriend now has welcomed his 'Queen' back as she returns from a reality TV show and wished her more 'power and success'.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar pose for aww-dorable photograph

On October 22, beau Zaid Darbar shared a romantic candid picture with Gauahar Khan on his Instagram handle, along with penning a heartfelt note for the actor. As the couple had stayed away from each other for a while now due to Gauahar's participation in a reality TV show, Zaid welcomed his lover with a bang. Referring to the Begum Jaan actor as 'Queen', he wrote, "Just killing it like always. Welcome back, Queen! More success and power on your way. #Gaza (sic)".

In the candid picture shared by him, the couple looked nothing less than adorable together as they gazed into each other eyes, flaunting a wide smile. While Zaid sported a dark-blue shirt paired with a pair of black jeans, his ladylove donned a full-length oversized white dress.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the love birds are contemplating to take their courtship a step forward by harbouring plans of getting married by the end of this year. However, these are mere speculations as neither of them has officially confirmed it as of yet. However, the couple does not leave any opportunity to have fans swooning over their romance by sharing mushy photographs with each other quite often as well as sharing videos of their dance performances to hit Bollywood songs.

Most recently, the duo had taken up the '#SawanChallege' as they danced to the tunes of sensational Punjabi singer Mika Singh's newly-released song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag for the Netflix film Ginny Weds Sunny. Sharing the video on his IG handle, Zaid captioned it, "Jaanemans!! Aap logo ke liye special video from #Gaza on #SawanMeinLagGayiAag , humara new fav song (sic)".

