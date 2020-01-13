Indian Idol 11 Written Update: Alka & Udit Narayan Adorn The Show With Their Presence

Indian Idol is one of the most popular music reality shows on Indian television. The show is telecasted on Sony Entertainment Television and it is aired on Saturdays and Sundays at 8.00 pm. The latest episode of Indian Idol was aired over the weekend and it was full of contestants who impressed the audience and judges. Here are the recap of January 11 and 12 epiodes-

January 11th episode of Indian Idol 11

On Saturday, the episode started by welcoming the ex-contestants back in the show to sing alongside the top 6 contestants; Adriz Ghosh, Ridham Kalyan, Sunny Hindustani, Shahzaan Mujeeb, Rohit Raut, and Rishabh Chaturvedi. The show got more interesting when the anchor Manish Paul made an entry in the show. The singers performed alongside ex-contestants, jamming up and filling the ambiance of the stage with their beautiful voices.

The judges found it interesting and praised the singers for their impeccable performance. The duo, Rohit Shaam Raut and Kunal Ghagrawala has rocked the stage and marked their names as one of the best performances of the day. Other contestants were not at all less in the competition and gave a fair fight. By the end of the episode, Manish introduced two wild contestants; Ankona Mukherjee and Stutee Tiwari.

On January 12th episode of Indian Idol 11

The show started with the legendary singers Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan making a grand entry with a duet song, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. All the top 6 contestants; Adriz Ghosh, Ridham Kalyan, Sunny Hindustani, Shahzaan Mujeeb, Rohit Raut, and Rishabh Chaturvedi and two wild card entries; Ankona Mukherjee and Stutee Tiwari adorned the stage with their performances. The highlight of the show apart from the singing performances were the flirtatious fun between Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, and Aditya Naryan and Neha Kakkar. The show also featured Neha's parents in the show to add in more spice.

