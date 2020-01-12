Here's All You Need To Know About 'cockroaxz' Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal is one of India’s finest dancer, choreographer, anchor and actor. He is commonly called the 'King of Slow Motion' for his surreal dance moves in slow motion style and his reinvention of the 'Slow Walk'. His stage name Crockroaxz describes his dancing style which is an amalgamation of being "powerful like a crocodile" and '"creepy like a cockroach”. Read ahead to know everything about Raghav Juyal-

Also Read | Laxmmi Bomb's Sharan Sharma To Raghava Lawrence, Here Are 2020's New Bollywood Directors

All you need to know about Raghav Juyal

Family Life

Raghav is the son of Deepak Juyal, an advocate, and Alka Bakshi Juyal. Raghav was born on June 10, 1991, and brought up in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Born in a Garhwali family, he hails from the village of Khetu in Uttarkhand.

Also Read | Laxmmi Bomb: Tusshar Kapoor Shares Brand New Still, Deletes 'viral' Post Later

Reportedly, Raghav had never taken any formal training in dance but picked it up from watching performances on the internet and television. He started winning laurels as a dancer right from his days in Doon International School. Later, he joined DAV (PG) College to pursue his B.Com.

Career

Raghav became famous when his audition video went viral on YouTube. He was a contestant on Dance India Dance 3 (2012), which aired on Zee TV. He dubbed himself as Crockroaxz and was not professionally trained by anyone prior to coming on the show. He was the most popular contestant of the season, having garnered the most No. 1 positions in weekly voting. At the Grand finale, he was voted with 3,481,685 votes in the 2nd runner up position. That’s where his career began.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Spills The Beans On Raghava Lawrence's 'Laxmmi Bomb' Controversy

Later, he worked as a choreographer for several shows like DID Li’L Masters, Dance Ke Superkids, and more. He even played a pivotal role in a Bollywood feature film named Sonali Cable. The critics singled out Raghav's vivacious performance and praised his screen presence.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Unrecognizable In 'unbelievable' Cross-dressing Look, Internet Stunned

Raghav also featured in the film ABCD 2 which was directed by Remo D'Souza, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. He was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7 as a contestant. Raghav soon turned into an anchor and hosted the show Dance Plus on Star Plus, and Prem Ki Diwali along with Karishma Tanna, which aired on Life Ok. He even hosted the season 2 of the show Dance Plus that aired on Star Plus. He hosted Rising Star along with Meiyang Chang in early 2017 that aired on Colors TV. He has also hosted Dance Plus (season 3). In 2017, he began co-hosting Dance Champions with Ridhima Pandit and later moved on to hosting Dance Plus season 4.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.