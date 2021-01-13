Aditya Narayan Enjoys His Time With Wife Shweta Agarwal At Sula Vineyards; See Pics

Indian playback singer Aditya Narayan took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, to share pictures of how he and his wife, Shweta Agarwal, are enjoying themselves at the vineyards. The duo has recently paid a visit to the beautiful Sula Vineyards and is also giving fans glimpses of the same. On seeing this post, fans are sure to go all gaga over it as these pics are truly unmissable.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Aditya Narayan recently shared glimpses of him having a gala time at the Sula Vineyards. The singer took a picture showing off his champagne with a beautiful view. In the picture, one can notice the greenery and mountains in the background. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “Cheers to a beautiful world, a beautiful life & a beautiful wife”. Take a look at the post below.

In another post, the actor went on to give a glimpse of his room and his ‘better half’. In the picture, one can notice the contemporary designed room which is very spacious. One can also see the singer’s wife all smiles for the camera as she goes on to pick something from the table. Shweta can also be seen holding a wine glass in her hand. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “hello better half @itsme_shwetaagarwal”. Take a look at the post below.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's one month anniversary

The much-loved couple Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal recently completed a month from their wedding. On December 1, 2020, the duo took their wedding vows in a lavish ceremony. So, to celebrate the occasion, on the couple went out on a dinner date. Aditya Narayan also took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures from their '#monthverysary' celebration and netizens could not stop going gaga over it. Sharing the glimpses, the singer penned a heartfelt caption for his wifey.

In the pictures, Aditya was all smiles for the camera as he posed in a black printed shirt with hints of pink along with dark blue jeans and opted for a classic pair of black glasses. On the other hand, donned a knee-length ochre-yellow dress. Take a look at the post below.

