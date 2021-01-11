Aditya Narayan & Wife Shweta Twirl To The Tunes Sung By Parents Udit Narayan And Deepa

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality TV shows and is recently running its 12th season. Indian Idol host and one of the most celebrated singers, Aditya Narayan recently stole the show with a stunning performance with his wife. Even their parents accompanied them and as they danced to the tunes of Aditya Narayan’s father’s iconic song, the audiences were left in awe. Have a look at one of the most adorable Indian Idol moments that was created in the last episode of the show.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta dance to 'Pehla Nasha'

As the singer and actor Aditya Narayan is the Indian Idol host, he was recently seen with his entire family on the latest Indian Idol episode. It added to the list of one of the iconic Indian Idol moments when Aditya Narayan’s father, Udit, also became a part of the show and sang one of his iconic numbers 'Pehla Nasha' with wife Deepa. The moment became more precious when Aditya Narayan and Shweta both gave an adorably romantic performance while they sang.

During the episode, Indian Idol judges Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya invited Aditya Narayan’s father Udit and his entire family to bless the stage with their amazing performance. Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan was seen wearing a dazzling wine coloured blazer with a white shirt and black pants. His wife Shweta was seen in a mesmerizing off-white gown. Her white earrings and bracelet also complimented her look . As the two of them twirled to the tunes of 'Pehla Nasha', Aditya Narayan picked up the song from the second stanza and sang a few lines for his wife.

The entire stage was filled with heart-shaped balloons and all the contestants, as well as the audience members, were cheering for them. The moment their performance ended, everyone applauded them while Neha Kakkar complimented them with a hand gesture of a heart. In the end, one of the other judges mentioned how Aditya Narayan was an amazing artist and also stated how he was one of the hardest working actors on the sets of Indian Idol as well. Aditya Narayan’s father and his mother were overwhelmed to hear how they praised their son.

