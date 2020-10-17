Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal To Get Married In A Temple Soon; Details Inside

Aditya Narayan is tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal and the singer has announced his wedding date. The couple has been together since the time they first met on the sets of film, Shaapit which was a Vikram Bhatt film. Aditya got candid with a media portal and revealed his plans for the wedding and reception that his family is planning to throw during the pandemic.

Aditya Narayan to tie the knot with long time girlfriend on December 1st

Aditya Narayan in an interview with Spotboye revealed that he would be getting married on December 1st, 2020. The singer and TV reality show personality told the media portal that due to the COVID 19 pandemic, they are going to have an intimate wedding with a small number of guests. They would invite only the close family and friends and the list shall not be more than that of 50 guests since the Maharashtra guidelines state that a gathering cannot exceed more than 50 guests.

The couple will get married in a temple in the presence of their loved ones. The portal reported that Aditya Narayan may throw a large wedding reception when the pandemic restrictions are lifted. Here is what he told the portal:

"We’re getting married on 1 December. Because of Covid19, we can invite only the close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding”. Aditya may throw a big wedding reception when the pandemic restrictions are lifted, but for now, it’s going to be a wedding in a temple with just the immediate family present.

Aditya Narayan reportedly told the portal that he met Shweta on the sets of his debut film, Shaapith. Aditya Narayan and Shweta were seen in the lead roles and the film had released in the year 2010. The film also starred Rahul Deb, Shubh Joshi and Nishigandha Wad in prominent roles.

Aditya Narayan has been in a committed relationship with Shweta ever since. Sure the couple had their ups and downs, but Aditya had revealed to the portal in the same interview that Shweta has a calming effect on him and that “She is a zen monk” who is unfazed and unaffected by troubles. Aditya admires this quality of hers.

