Aditya Narayan And Wife Shweta Agarwal Head Off For Their Honeymoon; See Photo

Singer and host Aditya Narayan recently tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in a romantic wedding. Now, the newlyweds are off to celebrate their first honeymoon together. On Thursday, December 17, Aditya Narayan, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their honeymoon by posting a sun-kissed selfie with wife Shweta.

Aditya Narayan & wife Shweta’s honeymoon

In the picture shared by Aditya, the couple can be seen donning an infectious smile as they strike a pose for the camera. While Shweta has opted for a baby pink sweatshirt which is matched with a dark pink beanie cap. On the other hand, husband Aditya has worn a light brown sweater with sunglasses used as an accessory. Standing side-to-side, the duo looks bundled up with joy as they enjoy the chilly season in Kashmir. The honeymoon picture was captioned by Aditya Narayan as,

Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia

The latest photo of the singer has created a tremendous buzz on Instagram. Fans of Aditya has flooded the comment section of the post with massive love. While some said that the duo looks ‘cool’ together, on the other hand, the photo has made many go ‘aww’. A few users also asked the newlyweds to ‘enjoy’ quality time together. Here’s a quick look at how fans are reacting on the photo:

The couple married each other in an intimate wedding on December 1, which was attended by close family and friends. Post the wedding, Aditya also unveiled that he has bought a new house and soon he will move in the new home with wife Shweta Agarwal. Talking about the same, the singer told Bollywood Hungama that he purchased a 5 BHK in Andheri, Mumbai and the new house is just 3 buildings away from his parent’s home.

Aditya and Shweta met each on the sets of the film ‘Shaapit’ almost 10 years ago. Love brew between the two, however, the duo decided to keep their relationship away from the limelight. Here’s taking a quick look at the wedding photos of the new celebrity couple:

