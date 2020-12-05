Aditya Narayan Buys A New 5 BHK Post Tying The Knot With Girlfriend Shweta Agarwal

Singer and host Aditya Narayan recently tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in an intimate wedding on Tuesday, December 1. Post the wedding, the singer unveiled that he has bought a new house. Soon, Aditya will be moving in the new home with wife Shweta Aggarwal.

Aditya Narayan buys a new house after the wedding

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Aditya told the portal that he bought a new 5 BHK in Andheri, Mumbai. He added that the new house is just three buildings away from his parents’ home. Aditya Narayan also revealed that he will be shifting in the 5 BHK with wife Shweta Aggarwal within 3-4 months.

During the same interaction, Aditya also spoke about his finances and how he saved for years to be able to afford the huge property. Adding to the same, he revealed that he is ready to give up 70% of the closet space to his wife Shweta. According to Aditya, he doesn’t require ‘too much space’. He is very ‘basic’, the singer adds.

The announcement of the wedding was made by Aditya himself on Instagram. While sharing the news he said that he is the luckiest man to have found Shweta as his soulmate. Take a look:

We are getting married! ❤️

I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December.

We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private.

Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December

For the unversed, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of 'Shaapit' almost 10 years ago. Love brew between the two and the duo keeping their relation away from limelight fell head over heels for each other. Post their wedding, Aditya gave a sneak peek of their wedding rituals on his Instagram. Check it out here:

I will find you..

And I will marry you

