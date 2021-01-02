Aditya Narayan And Wife Shweta Go On A Romantic Date To Celebrate Their '#monthverysary'

After tying the knot with longtime ladylove Shweta Agarwal in a grand wedding on December 1, 2020, singer-host Aditya Narayan has now given fans a sneak-peek into his wedding '#monthversary' on Instagram. Earlier today, Aditya shared a streak of mushy photographs with wife Shweta and penned a sweet note for his 'dearest wifey'. The Indian Idol 12 host also made a hilarious request to the paparazzi in his monthiversary wish for Shweta.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal celebrate one month wedding anniversary

On January 1, 2021, celebrity couple Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal completed one month from their wedding yesterday. The longtime lovers took their wedding vows in a lavish wedding on December 1, 2020. Thus, to celebrate the occasion, the man and wife went out on a dinner date. Now, earlier today, Aditya took to his Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures from their '#monthverysary' celebration and fans cannot stop gushing about them. Sharing the glimpses, the 33-year-old penned a heartfelt note for his wifey.

In the pictures posted by him, Aditya was all smiles as he posed in a black printed shirt with hints of pink and dark blue jeans along with a classic pair of black glasses. On the other hand, his wife Shweta sported a knee-length ochre-yellow dress.

Along with posting the photos, the Tattad Tattad crooner wrote, "Happy #monthverysary to my dearest wifey.. मज़ाक़ मज़ाक में एक महीना भी बीत गया! ऐसे ही आपके साथ ख़ूबसूरती से सारी Zindagi भी बीत जाएगी (Just like this month, my entire life will also pass by beautifully with you). He jokingly added, "P.S. Paparazzi से गुज़ारिश है के कृपया dinner के बाद हमारी तस्वीरें ना खींचें क्यूँकि इतना भारी भोजन करके पेट को अंदर नहीं खींच पाता मैं (I also request the paparazzi to not take our pictures post-dinner as I cannot pull my stomach in after a heavy meal)".

Check out Aditya Narayan's Instagram post below:

For the unversed, Aditya Narayan had first met his girlfriend Sweta Agarwal on the sets of his film Shapit, back in 2010. After seeing each other for a decade, the couple decided to finally tie the knot in December last year and pictures from Aditya Narayan's wedding with Shweta were quick to go viral on social media. Post their wedding, the love birds had flown to Kashmir for their honeymoon.

Take a look:

