Aditya Narayan Shares First Instagram Reel Video With Wife Shweta, Netizens Demand More

Popular singer and host, Aditya Narayan recently married long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in an intimate wedding in early December. Now, the newlywed couple is off to celebrate a romantic honeymoon at the paradise of India, Kashmir. On Sunday, December 21, Aditya Narayan, took to Instagram to give a glimpse of their chilly honeymoon in the first reel video that the duo has clicked after their nuptial.

Aditya Narayan & wife Shweta’s first Instagram reel video

In the video shared by Aditya, the couple can be seen covered up in winter clothing to protect themselves from the cold weather of the northern state. It appears that the newlyweds were off to enjoy the snow-clad view of Kashmir. Sitting on their snow-bike, Aditya Narayan can be seen lip-syncing the classic song 'Qismat Ki Hawa', while wife Shweta accompanies him. While sharing the adorable video, Aditya wrote, “First reel with the wife”. Take a look at the newlyweds, making the most of their romantic getaway here:

As soon as the reel video surfaced on social media, fans of the duo went gaga over it. While some asked the couple to make more reels, a few other fans told them they look ‘cute together’. Heart and smiley emoticons haven’t stopped flooding the comment section even yet. Here’s a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

In another photo, Aditya was seen appreciating the beauty of Gulmarg, as the duo bundled up in joy after enjoying a snow-biking session. The still sees Aditya embracing wife Shweta in a warm hug as they strike a pose in the chilly climate. Check out the picture shared by him here:

Aditya and Shweta first met each other on the sets of the film ‘Shaapit’ almost about a decade ago. Love blossomed between the duo, however, they decided to keep their romantic life away from the limelight. Now, the couple got hitched with each other in an intimate wedding attended only by close friends and family on December 1. After the honeymoon, Aditya Narayan will soon resume hosting the season 12 of the reality singing TV show Indian Idol.

