Indian Idol 12: Shweta Agarwal Joins Father-in-law & Husband Aditya On Sets; See Pics

Indian Idol 12 saw the presence of Aditya Narayan's longtime girlfriend-turned-wife Shweta Agarwal occupy one of the seats reserved for the judges along with her in-laws, Udit Narayan and Deepa. Shweta Agarwal was seen accompanying her newly-married husband, Aditya Narayan, on the sets, as the latter resumed work recently. Many images of the two being seated in the judges' panel of Indian Idol 12 have been released online by fans of the new couple. Some of the images from one of the Indian Idol 12 episodes that will see the newlywed couple making their small screen debut can be found below as well as on the various fan pages dedicated to the two.

The Posts:

Narayan and Agarwal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at ISKCON Temple, Juhu amidst the presence of close family and friends. The families of the two orchestrated a grand reception ceremony for guests. The two, right after the ceremonies, left for Kashmir.

Quite recently, the newly-wed couple celebrated their one month anniversary. On the occasion, Narayan shared a picture on social media. Through the image, Narayan jokingly requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of him as it is impossible to tuck in his stomach after an elaborate meal. The image in question can be found below as well as on Aditya Narayan's Instagram.

About Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal:

Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of their film, Shaapit almost a decade ago. One of the chapters of their relationship, as seen through the eyes of the public, is a quarrelling episode that took place between the two some time ago. Post that, it was believed that Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal had parted ways. Their relationship would only grow from strength to strength in the time post that incident. The couple would go on to get engaged to each other and then subsequently tie the knot.

