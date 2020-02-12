When Aditya Narayan Gifted Neha Kakkar A Teddy On 'Indian Idol 11' Sets

Popular singer Neha Kakkar and singer-host Aditya Narayan's rumoured love life is making headlines. The atmosphere is completely romantic these days on the platform of Indian Idol-11. It is also in the news that they might get married soon on February 14, 2020. Currently, the duo celebrated Valentine's week on the sets of the show. Read to know what surprise Aditya planned for Neha.

Aditya Narayan Gifts Neha Kakkar A Teddy

This 'Love Chemistry' is that everything is happening on the stage of Indian Idol. In one of the recent episode, Aditya bought gifts for her on the show. He got a teddy bear to Neha on Teddy Day, Rose on Rose Day and Chocolate on chocolate Day. He left no stone unturned to impress Neha Kakkar. Since the start of the season, Aditya has been seen impressing Neha. On the other hand, Neha often blushes many times at Aditya’s efforts.

Earlier, when the show entered into its eighth week with the top 10 contestants, the music director duo of Jatin-Lalit. made an appearance on the show. According to reports by an entertainment portal, during the mid-way of the show, Aditya Narayan took to the stage and sang Aati Kya Khandala from the movie Ghulam. Later, Aditya was joined in the impromptu act by Neha herself.

One of the episodes of Indian Idol 11 saw the appearance of Aditya's parents, Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. They also gave their nod to this relationship. On the other hand, Neha was surprised to see her parents too on the show. Her parents also gave their blessings when Aditya put forth a marriage proposal. Judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya were also seen giving their approval.

