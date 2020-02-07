Times When Aditya Narayan Wooed Neha Kakkar On The Sets Of 'Indian Idol 11'

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar have been showing their lovey-dovey side in almost every episode of Indian Idol 11. Aditya Narayan is currently hosting the popular reality television show and Neha Kakkar is one of the judges. Let us take a look at times when Aditya Narayan wooed Neha Kakkar.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar's 'I Love You' Dance With Aditya Narayan Can't Be Missed; Watch

Times when Aditya Narayan wooed Neha Kakkar

The makers of Indian Idol 11 recently released a video of the couple dancing together. Grooving on Mr India's popular song Kaate Nahi Katate Ye Din Ye Raat, Neha can be seen blushing as Aditya lifts her up in his arms. The sizzling and romantic dance number was complete when Aditya looked into Neha's eyes and sang, "I love you". In the episode, Neha also reveals that she thinks Aditya is a ‘naughty lover’.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan Woos Neha Kakkar With Iconic Song From Ghulam

When the show entered into its eighth week with the top 10 contestants, the music director duo of Jatin-Lalit. made an appearance on the show. According to reports by an entertainment portal, midway during the show, Aditya Narayan took to the stage and sang Aati Kya Khandala from the movie Ghulam featuring Aamir Khan. He was later joined in the impromptu act by Neha herself.

One of the episodes of Indian Idol 11 saw the appearance of Aditya's parents, Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa Narayan. They also gave their nod to this relationship. On the other hand, Neha was surprised to see her parents too on the show. Her parents also gave their blessings when Aditya put forth a marriage proposal. Judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya were also seen giving their approval.

Aditya Narayan offers a red rose to Neha Kakkar

Recently, the show invited Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to promote their next film. The pictures from the sets went viral on social media. In one of the pictures shared by a fan, Neha is seen sporting a bride-to-be glasses. While in another one, Aditya Narayan can be seen offering her a red rose. In some of the pictures, the two can also be seen performing a romantic dance number on the sets of Indian Idol season 11.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar And Aditya Narayan Spotted Shooting In Goa Days Before Their Alleged Wedding

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar Wears Bride-to-be Glasses, Aditya Narayan Gives Her A Rose; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.