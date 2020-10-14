Aditya Narayan Opens Up About His Financial Struggles Amid Lockdown; Stresses On Savings

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone. Even actors from the film and TV industry are out of jobs due to the lockdown. Aditya Narayan, who is now getting married to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal, recently opened up about his financial condition during the lockdown. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Indian Idol host revealed that he had lost almost all his savings due to lack of work during the pandemic.

Aditya Narayan reveals that he only has ₹18,000 in his account due to lack of jobs during the lockdown

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Aditya Narayan stated that if the government extended the lockdown even further then people would start dying of hunger. He added that he has exhausted his entire savings during the lockdown. Aditya Narayan even had to remove all the money he had invested in Mutual Funds just to survive.

Aditya Narayan said that nobody had planned for losing their jobs this year, which is why the lockdown hit even harder as many people did not have a lot of money in savings. He further stated that he only had Rs 18,000 left in his account. Aditya Narayan revealed that if he does not start working in October, then by next month he will have no money left. He added that he will have to sell his bike just to get enough money to survive.

Aditya Narayan further stated that one had to take harsh calls during hard times. He added that when one takes such harsh calls, there will always be people who think that the decision is incorrect. While Aditya Narayan is having financial troubles during the pandemic, not everything is bad for the actor/singer. He recently revealed that he was tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. He met his future wife on the sets of Shaapit all the way back in 2010.

On the work front, Aditya Narayan was last seen in Indian Idol 12. He even had a playful romantic relationship with Neha Kakkar on the show.

