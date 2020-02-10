Aditya Narayan Loves Showing His Fit Body In These Shirtless Photos

Aditya Narayan is popular as an anchor of a reality singing show Indian Idol. He has also lent his voice to various songs since he was a child. Apart from that, the singer who looks so fit spends most of his time working out at the gym and also shares shirtless pictures of him on social media. Here are some of his shirtless pictures of the singer-anchor.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar Completes Aditya Narayan's Heart And 'Nehearts' Are Loving It

Aditya Narayan's shirtless pictures

Also Read: Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan Blessed By Dharmendra On Indian Idol 11 Ahead Of Their Wedding?

Also Read: Aditya Narayan's HUGE Surprise For Neha Kakkar This Valentine's Day; Details Inside

Also Read: Neha Kakkar Wears Bride-to-be Glasses, Aditya Narayan Gives Her A Rose; See Pics

Aditya Narayan has often hit the headlines due to his arguments. Once when the actor had an argument at the airport which turned ugly. He later apologised on the national television. Moreover, the singer even personally apologised to Neha Kakkar who told him she was disappointed by his behaviour.

The duo shares strong chemistry on the show which is known to all. Aditya Narayan has many times shared how he feels about Neha Kakkar and has tried different ways to woo her. Now there are rumour mills are abuzz about Aditya Narayan finally winning Neha Kakkar's heart and there are numerous reports that state that the duo is about to get married soon.

Aditya Narayan last single was named Lillah. It is a romantic track, which is touted as an ode to the golden era of IndiPop. The song's video features model Sushrii Mishraa. It is composed by the A-Team aka Eeshan Tripathi and Milton Daniel and penned by Manoj Yadav.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.