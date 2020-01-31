Neha Kakkar Wears Bride-to-be Glasses, Aditya Narayan Gives Her A Rose; See Pics

There has been a lot of buzz around the romantic relationship between Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan. The duo is also set to tie the knot on February 14. Their wedding rumour started on the sets of the ongoing reality show Indian Idol 11, where Neha is currently one of the judges and Aditya is the show host. With the wedding just two weeks away, Indian Idol 11 has created a big buzz around the two stars. Fans are also very excited and they have been sharing pictures and videos from the upcoming episode of the reality show.

Aditya Narayan offers a red rose to Neha Kakkar

In one of the pictures shared by a fan, Neha Kakkar is seen sporting a bride-to-be glasses while in another one, Aditya Narayan can be seen offering her a red rose. In some of the pictures, the two can also be seen performing a romantic dance on stage. Check out the pictures below:

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were also present on the reality show as part of the promotions of their upcoming release Love Aaj Kal. Kartik can also be seen setting the stage on fire as he performs to Dheeme Dheeme, along with Aditya Narayan.

Though Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have announced their marriage on February 14, it could be just a gimmick to introduce new themes for the show.

Image credits: Instagram | Neha Kakkar & Aditya Narayan

