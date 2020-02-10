Aditya Narayan's Songs Where He Won Hearts With As A Child Singer And Actor

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan is a famous playback singer in Bollywood. The singer has voiced some songs for movies like Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela. Although the singer is busy hosting reality shows these days, there was a time he won hearts with his soulful voice, as a child singer. Here are some of his songs that won hearts and some fans.

Aditya Narayan's songs as a child singer

Chota Bacha Jaan Ke - Masoom (1996)

Almost 20 years later, the song Chota Bacha Jaan Ke from the movie Masoom is still pretty famous. Back then, the song became an identity for Aditya Narayan. Composed by Anand Raj Anand, this song became so popular that it was later used in a show brand advertisement.

Apun Ka Hotel Hai Mobile- Ghoonghat (1997)

Similar to the lines of Chota Bacha Jaan Ke, Apun ka Hotel Hai Mobile was another popular song of Aditya Narayan. This song was sung by Aditya Narayan along with singer Prashant Raj. This song was one of the most famous songs that won Aditya Narayan a lot of fans.

Rangeela Re - Rangeela (1995)

The movie Rangeela starring Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff was a blockbuster film. This song Rangeela Re was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and the music was composed by AR Rahman. Even though Aditya Narayan only sang one stanza in the song, it did make a huge impact.

Akele Hum Akele Tum - Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995)

One of the rarest moments in the Hindi cinema was when the father-son duo performed together. Aditya Narayan and his father Udit Narayan sang this song together. This movie Akele Hum Akele Tum was the story of a father-son and Aditya Narayan and his father’s voice for this song was a perfect choice.

Yeh Mera India – Pardes (1997)

This song Yeh Mera India was another song in which Aditya Narayan did not sing the complete song, but was an important part of it. He also featured in the song. The song was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and music was composed by Nadeem-Shravan.

