When Erica Fernandes Turned Into 'chef With Santa Hat'; See Pictures

Erica Fernandes, who is popularly known for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, donned the chef’s hat for Christmas last year. The twist was that it was not any plain old chef’s hat the actor had put on, but instead a Santa hat filled in for the white hat. This was in keeping with the theme of the festivities and the time of the year. She captioned her picture saying, “Chef with the santa hat 👩🏻‍🍳🎅🏻”. It was a clever pun that the actor made use of.

Erica Fernandes' Christmas cooking

The décor of the place she is in is really noteworthy. The place is decked up for Christmas. Erica is standing behind a counter which houses all the food that the actor might have cooked. Beside the food is a little black-board with the menu written on it. It is quite clear that the actor had prepared for the occasion, which her caption tells us is for Christmas lunch. On one side stands a tall Christmas Tree decorated impeccably with ornaments and tinsel. The other side boasts large glittery golden balls and an ornament of Santa. The whole space is done up gorgeously.

In the picture, Erica Fernandes is seen wearing an outfit fitting the festive occasion-a blingy black and matte gold top with black bottoms. The look is tied in with a black belt with a silver buckle sitting high on the actor's waist. The finishing touch is the Santa Hat which is made the focus of the picture with the caption, and her pose. The actor is sporting a minimal makeup look with just some light lipstick and blush on. Her hair falls down her shoulders from underneath the hat. Erica Fernandes is seen smiling broadly into the camera as she struck a pose with both her hands on her hat.

Last week, Erica Fernandes’ Instagram saw the actor post several pictures from various photoshoots. In one of these, the actor is seen in a very sultry look, as per Erica Fernandes’ photos. This look is not one that Fernandes is usually seen in. She is in all-black attire. She is wearing an off-shoulder strappy cropped corset top that is paired with black bottoms. Her hair is kept purposefully messy and her makeup is dark and smoky. The actor has been doing quite a few out of the box photoshoots lately.

