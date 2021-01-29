Erica Fernandes 'dares To Be Different' In Bizarre Post; Sahil Anand Comments 'kya Hai Ye'

Kasauti Zindagi Kay star Erica Fernandes' Instagram handle treated fans and followers of the actor with a fairly bold picture of her. Erica Fernandes' outfit, as one can see in the picture below, has been created by A Humming Way, a boutique street fashion brand. The caption that came along with Erica Fernandes' photo sees the actor crediting her team for bringing the look together. Erica Fernandes' photo and two similar ones featuring her unconventional outfit can also be found on Erica Fernandes' Instagram handle as well.

A peek into Erica Fernandes' Instagram handle

The picture above garnered reactions from various fan clubs dedicated to the actor. Some of those were seen referring to her as their favourite one, while some fan club admins took to the comments section to insinuate that she's a supermodel. A screenshot of those comments regarding Erica Fernandes' outfit and her, which has been sourced from her Instagram page, can be found below. Sahil Anand, on the other hand, responded with "Kya Hai Yeee" (Translation: What is this???). Those screenshots can be found below.

Fans' reactions:

Judging by the number of posts that are available on her account, it would appear as if the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi star is a fairly active social media user. A major portion of her posts are about her pet dog and will occasionally be seen delivering makeup tutorials while simultaneously sharing pictures of her family members. Some of those posts can be found below:

Quite recently, Fernandes took to social media to share an Instagram reels video in which she looked like a doll as a result of a filter. In the video below, the actor could be seen donning a denim shirt and black mask with cartoon teeth printed on it. The video in question had the actor taking down her mask to see her animated face with big eyes and act surprised at the sight of it. The same can be found below.

