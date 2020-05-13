This Is How Songs For Epic 'Mahabharat' Were Recorded By Mahendra Kapoor: WATCH

Mahendra Kapoor, the very popular Indian playback singer, whose career spanned five decades in the industry. He was an integral part of BR Chopra's popular Television saga Mahabharat. Any episode of the epic show was incomplete without a 4 line verse in Mahendra Kapoor's voice, summing up important situations occurring in the episode.

Mahendra Kapoor's collection of songs extended to 25,000 songs in various regional languages, including notable and memorable hits like 'Chalo Ek Baar Phir Se Ajnabi ban ayen hum Dono' from the film Gumrah, 'Neele Gagan Ke Taale' from the film Hamraaz, and in various language. Interestingly, both these songs are also from B.R. Chopra films. It is also known that Mahendra Kapoor's unforgettable patriotic songs 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti', in Manoj Kumar's film Upkaar became iconic. Below, we bring to you a rare video of that has captured the on-going recording for one of the verses for Mahabharat.

Mahabharat song's rare recording video of Mahendra Kapoor, Watch here

You can see singer Mahendra Kapoor along with music Director prepping up for a recording. They can be seen discussing the pitching of the verse. As you can see from the video, a lot of people were involved in making the music for this great epic.

Here is another rare Youtube video, in which Mahendra Kapoor is singing the Mahabharat title song. It is always said by the devotees and the fans that to make B. R. Chopra's Mahabharat famous, the music played an important role. A fantastic song that is beautifully sung by the legendary Mahendra Kapoor. Watch this video here-

In the year 1972, Mahendra Kapoor was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India & the National Award. Mahendra Kapoor was born in Amritsar but soon moved to Mumbai. According to reports, Mahendra Kapoor was inspired at an early age by the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, but soon he started learning classical music under other well-known classical singers like Pt.Hussanlal, Pt. Jagannath Bua, Ustad Niaz Ahmed Khan, Ustad Abdul Rehman Khan, Pt.Tulsidaas Sharma.

Mahendra Kapoor has also sung & covered almost every variety and genre of songs such as Patriotic, Romantic, Bhajans, Qawwalis, Naats, etc. The "MAHABHARAT" title song has been a considerable feather in his already crowned cap. Also, watch this rare interview of the popular singer Mahendra Kapoor in which he is expressing his views on how he used to get nervous before his recordings, but that nervousness would get him clear all his problems and levels of success in life.

