'Mahabharat' Written Update May 8 & May 9: War Turns Chaotic, Ganghari & Kunti Shed Tears

B.R.Chopra’s Mahabharat is re-running on television amidst the lockdown and is enjoying a record-breaking viewership. In the latest episode, Duryodhana lied to Dronacharya. Duryodhana gave a false promise to Susarma, and along with Dushasan, came to the battlefield to meet Bhishma Pitamah. Read ahead to know more.

Mahabharat written update May 8 evening

In the May 8 episode of Mahabharat, the war between the Kauravs and Pandavas starts becoming fierce and there is chaos all around. Duryodhana narrates that they have to save Jayadratha in the war. He adds that if Jayadratha survives tomorrow, Arjuna himself will take samadhi. After this, they will shoot all the remaining Pandavas and remove them from the battle altogether, he continues. Shakuni tells Duryodhana that tomorrow will be an auspicious day.

On the other hand, Arjuna's chariot horses try harder to stop Vasudev's chariot. In such a chaotic situation, Arjuna gets off the chariot. However, Vasudeva explains to him that the rule and says when a person is not on a chariot, a warrior will not shoot him. Duryodhana screeches and informs to not pay heed to such rules. Arjuna stays on the battlefield and shoots an arrow at Duryodhana and the latter gets injured.

A fierce Arjun shoots fire arrows on the battlefield, injuring a slew of soldiers simultaneously. On the other hand, Duryodhana is disturbed about Arjuna's swift moves. He tells Acharya to stop him or else he will end the war and win. Arjun tells Vasudev to take him towards Jayadrash. But, Vasudeva explains to him and asks him to be smarter and understand the difference between karma and dharma. Whereas, everyone on the other end mourns Abhimanyu's death. Gandhari comforts Kunti. Both Ganghari and Kunti shed tears of pain.

Mahabharat written update May 9 morning

After Duryodhana is badly injured by Arjun’s arrow, Vasudev and Arjun return to the chariot. Vasudev expresses to Arjun to take care that Jayadratha’s head does not fall off the ground. On the other hand, Jayadratha is upset and prays that the sunset should be early as there is varied chaos all around. While some are being killed, some are been brutally injured.

On the other hand, in the latter part of the Mahabharat May 9 episode, Arjun tells Jayadratha that he should not touch his son’s body. Arjun also threatens the latter saying that tomorrow he will not be able to see the sunset if he takes the wrong move. And hence, Arjun gives the body of son Abhimanyu to Agni. Jayadratha arrives to meet Gurudron and essays the whole incident to him. Duryodhana is all stunned and staunchly mentions about saving Jayadratha. They all decide that if Jayadratha survives tomorrow, Arjun himself will take samadhi and then the victory will be decided.

