Mahabharat Written Update May 11 & 12: Bhima Injures Duryodhana On The Battlefield

B.R.Chopra’s Mahabharat is re-running on television amidst the lockdown and is enjoying a record-breaking viewership. In the latest episode, Ashwathama, Shakuni and Madra Naresh witness the unpleasant sight of seeing a warrior like Karna dead on the battlefield. It is also the saddest day for Duryodhana because he has lost his true friend, and when he learns about Karna's martyrdom, he breaks down. Duryodhan thinks that it is a nightmare until Madra Naresh, who was the charioteer of Karna, tells him that Angaraj is indeed no more.

After losing his dearest friend Karna, who was also the chief of Kaurava’s army, Duryodhana appoints Madra Naresh as the new leader. However, he says that he wouldn't be able to join the army under his leadership because he would like to spare a day mourning the loss of his dearest friend. Later, Madra Naresh heads to the battlefield to perform his duty and engages in a fierce battle with Yudhishthir.

Elsewhere, Shakuni and Sahadev battle it out with their swords. After several hours of bloodshed, Madra Naresh and Shakuni get killed by Yudhishthir and Sahadev respectively. Later at night, when Duryodhana meets Bhishma to mourn the loss of Karna, he learns the truth that his dearest friend Karna was the son of Kunti. Duryodhana feels overwhelmed after realising that Karna supported and sacrificed his life for him, despite being the son of Pandu and the elder brother of the Pandavas. Later, Bhishma Pitamah pays his respects to Karna for his generosity and loyalty.

Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Kunti feels devastated after seeing her eldest and dearest son, Karna, lying dead. And after seeing Kunti in this condition, Arjun and Yudhishthir wonder what is making their mother sad over the death of an enemy. Lord Krishna, who is also present, tries to evade the question, but Kunti reveals the truth to her sons. Kunti says that Karna was their eldest brother, and after learning the truth, Yudhisthir curses the women race by saying that they wouldn't ever be able to hide real facts.

A while later, Gandhari meets Duryodhana and urges him to end the battle by extending an olive branch to the Pandavas. But Duryodhana refuses to do so and says that he wouldn't insult the sacrifices made by stalwarts in his army by bringing the fight to an abrupt end. On the other hand, Gandhari knows that she wouldn't be able to bless Duryodhana for victory, and hence, thinks of shielding him with a Suraksha Kavach. She asks Duryodhana to take a bath in the Ganga and come straight to her.

Gandhari also decides to take her blindfold off for the first time to see her son and bless him with her powers to protect every part of his body. After Duryodhana leaves, Govind meets Gandhari, but the latter fumes with rage and says that Madhav could have stopped the war from taking place, but he chose not to. She also curses him by saying that the way her family perished, the Yaduvansh will also come to an end.

Later, Duryodhana proceeds towards Gandhari's chamber without clothes, Krishna asks him to cover his private parts. Krishan does this to stop Duryodhana from deriving the benefits of Gandhari's blessings. Afterwards, when Gandhari removes her blindfold to see Duryodhana, she transfers her powers to shield and protect him from threats and gets disappointed after seeing him wrapping a banana leaf as an inner garment.

Hence, she learns that Duryodhan’s upper thigh would be vulnerable to attacks by the Pandavas. On hearing this, Duryodhana assures Gandhari by saying that he will engage Bhima in a contest which will not permit attacks on the lower part of the body. A while later, when the Pandavas gather for their elder brother Karna's last rites, Duryodhana claims he is the only one who has the right to do rituals. Shri Krishna agrees and asks Yudhishthir to hand over the sacred fire to Duryodhana.

The next day, the Pandavas reach the battlefield with an army, but they do not find their enemies on the battlefield. Yudhishthir gets shocked seeing this and asks his soldiers to find out about this. Yudhishthira learns that Duryodhana has gone towards the lake and all of them head towards the lake. Yudhishthir tells Duryodhana that he only invited them to this war and because of him, 99 sons of Gandhari have died. He asks Duryodhana to accept this war and to not insult it by running away from death.

In response to that, Duryodhana says that the Pandavas killed Guru Drona and Karna with deceit and hence they do not deserve to be called as Pandava Veer. He reveals that he no longer wants the kingdom and will give it back to the Pandavas after winning, but he will surely fight the war to prove that he is the best. Later, Bhima challenges Duryodhana to war and Yudhishthira asks Duryodhana to wear armour before the battle. He sends Sahadev to Kaurava’s camp to fetch Duryodhana's armour.

At the camp, Sahadev meets Gandhari and she asks him what is happening on the battlefield. Sahdev says that he has come to get Duryodhana's armour. When Sahdev is leaving from the camp, Gandhari says that the Pandavas should remember that his son Duryodhana is also teir brother. Later, on the battlefield, Duryodhana says that he has lost his brothers and his shoulders are broken. On learning this, Yudhisthir asks Duryodhana to choose any one of them for the war.

Soon, the war begins between Duryodhan and Bhima. After a long fight, Bhima is still unable to defeat Duryodhan. Meanwhile, Krishna reveals to Arjun that Duryodhana has the blessings of Gandhari and asks Arjuna to remind Bhima of his vow. Krishna points to Bhima and asks him to hit Duryodhana's thigh. Later, during the war, Bhima then attacks at Duryodhana's thigh and the latter gets badly injured. Bhima reveals that he will fulfil his vow now. Meanwhile, Balarama gets angry on seeing this and says that no one can attack below the waist in battle. Later, Krishna explains to Balarama what exactly is Bhima’s vow and says his thigh had to be broken and the episode ends here.

