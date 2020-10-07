After Wife Neha Swami, Arjun Bijlani's Son Ayaan Tests Positive For COVID-19

On Wednesday afternoon, October 7, actor Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram and shared that after his wife Neha Swami, his son Ayaan has also tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. "The moment that I dreaded the most has unfortunately come true. My boy, Ayaan, has also tested positive for the Coronavirus. Though the rapid test had come negative, the details PCR test came positive," Arjun wrote in his lengthy note on Instagram.

The Mile Jab Hum Tum actor further wrote that his son Ayaan is in quarantine with Neha Swami, who is also fighting the virus. As far as his tests are concerned, Arjun Bijlani mentioned that both his tests turned out to be negative. He continued, "I wish it stays the same so that I can take care of my family, even if it is from a distance."

Arjun Bijlani asked fans to stay safe as people may never know when they will contract to the virus. Bijlani also opined that the outside world seems to be very alluring at the moment. However, it's best to stay super cautious, added the actor. "The virus shows different symptoms on different people, so please don't take it lightly. Please keep us in your prayers and thoughts. Stay safe and I wish that this virus never reaches your home", Arjun concluded.

Arjun Bijlani's son tests COVID-19 positive

As soon as his post was up, actors Mouni Roy, Jay Bhanushali, Krishna Mukherjee, Srishty Rode, Mahhi Vij, Surbhi Jyoti, Reem Shaikh, Ridhi Dogra, and others wished the family a speedy recovery. Fans also dropped 'get well soon' messages for the actor and his family. "This is so scary. My prayers are with you all. I hope Ayaan and Neha recover soon" read a user's comment.

It was on October 4 when Arjun shared that his wife Neha Swami tested positive for COVID. In his tweet, the actor mentioned that the rest of his family members have been asked to remain in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. He also requested the people who have come in contact with him and his family in the last few days to get tested. Arjun Bijlani wrote that his family is currently healthy and will hopefully continue to be safe and sound.

Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers . — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 4, 2020

