On Nia Sharma's Birthday, Arjun Bijlani, Kushal Tandon, Bharti & Others Extend Warm Wishes

As Nia Sharma turned a year older on September 17, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Nia's friends from the industry namely, Arjun Bijlani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Bharti Singh and others shared a slew of pictures with the actor and penned sweet wishes for her. Here's a look at some of the posts.

Arjun Bijlani wishes Nia Sharma

Arjun Bijlani shared a bunch of pictures with his Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star and penned a lengthy note for her. Arjun wrote, "Wishing you the happiest birthday my friend. Always loved you for your honest opinions, your bindaas attitude but behind all of this, there is a very emotional girl who creates her own happiness .. and the fact that your not fake .. keep shining my friend.." Arjun also remarked that he would continue the rest of it later, as he would celebrate Nia's birthday with her.

Rithvik Dhanjani

Nia's Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India co-contestant, Rithvik, penned a sweet note for the former and went on to call her a 'fire racker'. Rithvik wrote, "From Malaga to malad kisi se bhi poocho, sabse aatank ladki kaun...zor se aawaz aayegi Sharmaaa jiii..." More so, he also called her a 'winner' as he shared a BTS pic from Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh took to her Instagram story and posted a portrait of Nia. She dropped a 'happy birthday' gif and sent a virtual hug to the latter. In no time, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor reposted Bharti's story with hearts and balloons.

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon posted a throwback picture with Nia from the time when they starred together in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Virat and Manvi. Kushal expressed that if people remain friends after a decade too, then they become their 'family'. He shared a before and after picture with Sharma.

Vijayendra Kumeria

Taking to his Instagram story, Vijayendra Kumeria posted a picture with Nia Sharma, from the sets of Naagin 4. "Enjoy the cakes as you are doing in this pic" wrote Kumeria. In the pic, Nia was busy munching on some cake.

Nia Sharma's birthday

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram and gave a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebration. Recently, the actor escaped for a getaway with her friends. Nia Sharma's house was loaded with gifts. Her brother, Vinay Sharma was seen dancing and singing as the birthday song played in the background. Nia thanked her brother for the surprise and also extended her gratitude to fans.

