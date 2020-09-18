Nia Sharma Escapes For Getaway, Rings In Her 30th Birthday With Arjun Bijlani & Others

Nia Sharma turned a year older on September 17. After celebrating her birthday at home with brother Vinay Sharma, the Naagin 4 actor escaped for a getaway with friends. Actors Arjun Bijlani, Reyhna Pandit, Rahul Sudhir, Amrin Chakkiwala, and many others joined her. Nia shared many group pictures and gave a sneak peek into her 30th birthday celebration.

Nia celebrates 30th birthday with friends

The pictures gave a glimpse of how Nia enjoyed her glow party. While some of her friends relaxed in the pool, some also danced. Nia posted a video on her Instagram story and thanked her friends for their wishes. Sharma said that she had not opened any messages. However, she was very thankful for the texts she received. More so, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor expressed that she was having a great time on her special day.

On Nia Sharma's birthday, her friends and co-stars penned heartfelt wishes for her. Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh, Rithvik Dhanjani, Kushal Tandon and many others wished Nia on her birthday. "Wishing you the happiest birthday my friend. Always loved you for your honest opinions, your bindaas attitude but behind all of this there is a very emotional girl who creates her own happiness .. and the fact that your not fake .. keep shining my friend..baaki baatein kal" wrote Arjun on his Instagram wall.

Nia Sharma also took to her Instagram and gave a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebration. Nia Sharma's house was loaded with gifts, balloons and 18 cakes. Her brother, Vinay Sharma was seen dancing and singing as the birthday song played in the background. He decorated the house for his sister. Nia posted a video and thanked Vinay for arranging a great surprise for her.

Nia expressed how her birthdays have been like a festival for the last ten years. She added that her eyes fill up and that she feels proud. Nia extended her 'immense gratitude' and penned that she will forever be indebted to each and everyone who has made her every birthday so special. "I’m spoilt," she wrote as she thanked Vinay for the lavish celebration.

