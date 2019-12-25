'The Witcher' Fans Want Mark Hamil To Play Geralt's Mentor In Season 2

Fans of Netflix original series The Witcher want Mark Hamil to play Vesemir in Season 2 of the show. Vesemir acts as a father figure and is like a mentor to Geralt and is an experience Witcher himself. Filming for season 2 will begin in February 2020 and is expected to release in 2021.

Luke Skywalker as Geral of Rivia's mentor

Back in March 2018, showrunner S Lauren Hissrich had described the role and qualities of Vesemir, describing Vesemir she said that he is fatherly (referring to him being a father figure to Geralt) as well as wise and ancient (referring to him being an experienced Witcher).

VESEMIR IS:

Fatherly.

Wise.

Sprightly (despite the fact that he's...)

Ancient.

Historian-and-keeper-of-secrets-and-tales-and-trials-of-the-disappearing-caste-of-witchers-who-must-face-the-fact-that-the-world-is-changing-outside-Kaer-Morhen's-walls-and-how-will-they-change-too? — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) March 6, 2018

On that tweet, one fan had tweeted that Luke Skywalker or more accurately the actor who plays Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamil would be perfect for the role. While one fan's tweet is not enough to go on, but Mark Hamil himself replied on the fans tweet and said that he should play the role. Hamil's reply made it seem that he did not have too much background information but that he would still like to be a part of it.

I have no idea what this is or what it's about but agree it could/should be played by me. 👍 — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) March 6, 2018

In related news, The Witcher is now officially one of the highest-rated Netflix original shows according to IMDB. The show holds an 8.8 rating on IMDB as of now, matching the ratings of critically acclaimed Netflix shows such as Stranger Things and Black Mirror, as well as beating shows such as Peaky Blinders, The Crown, Ozark and Haunting of Hill House. Quite clearly, The Witcher is one of the best originals to be released on Netflix.

The Witcher only has eight episodes for now and follows the events of the earlier books in the series. But with an upcoming season that is in the making, it is likely that fans will get to see the events of the later books and will also get to witness a satisfying conclusion to the arcs of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri. Critics have also praised the overall direction of the show as well as the brilliant performances given by the actors. The show has also been praised for its amazing cinematography and special effects that truly immerse the viewers into the world of The Witcher.

