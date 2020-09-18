After Wife Rajeshwari Sachdev Tests COVID-19 Positive, Varun Badola Takes Test; See Result

Actor Rajeshwari Sachdev had recently been tested positive for COVID-19. After this, her husband Varun Badola, who is currently working on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, stopped going for shoot. He immediately got himself tested for COVID-19. Read on to know more details:

Rajeshwarii Sachdev's husband Varun Badola's COVID-19 result

On September 16, 2020, actor Rajeshwari Sachdev had announced that she had been tested positive for COVID-19. Rajeshwari Sachdev's husband Varun Badola immediately got himself tested the next day to check if he is infected too. But Varun Badola is fit and healthy and his COVID-19 test turned out to be negative. He shared a post on his Instagram page to announce his results. He mentioned in the caption that he took the test after his wife Rajeshwari Sachdev tested positive. He received his results which turned out negative. He thanked everyone who prayed for his good health. He added," Your wishes do not just keep me going, but alive too." He gave an update about Rajeshwari Sachdev's heath saying that she is doing fine and is waiting for a recovery.

Along with Varun Badola's Instagram post, his wife Rajeshwari also shared a post informing everybody about Varun's results. She shared a positive note with her followers. She wrote (humorously), "I am so relieved and happy, feeling better already. Haan Bhai! aapas mein itna pyaar na ho ki covid -19 bhi share karein!", which translates to 'You shouldn't love the person so much that you even share your virus with that person.'

Rajeshwari Sachdev shared an update about her health. She mentioned that she is 'sitting tight' in a place while the doctors help her recover from the illness. See her post here:

Varun Badola had stopped going for the shoot of his show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan as soon as he got to know about his wife's COVID test results. The show Mere Dad ki Dulhan is shooting some major scenes of Varun Badola's onscreen wedding. However, he will be staying back home to take precautionary measures.

