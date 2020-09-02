Varun Badola Speaks About Finding Love At Later Stage Of Life: 'It Is No Longer A Taboo'

Starring Varun Badola and Shweta Tripathi, Sony Entertainment’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has been one of the most super hit shows amongst the audience these days. The distinct storyline of the show and the portrayal of an amazing relationship between a father and a daughter has caught the viewer’s attention widely. The story follows a young girl Niya, played by Anjali Tartari, who sets on a mission to find a suitable companion for her ageing father.

Varun Badola speaks about finding love at a later stage in life

As the story of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan progresses, Niya’s father grows fond of a woman living under his roof, on rent. He soon turns from a grumpy single dad to a soft-hearted person as love gives him another chance. Varun Badola has become an inspiration to many middle-aged people who believe in finding love at any age, in order to be happy. Speaking about his journey as Amber in Mere Dad ki Dulhan, Varun Badola shared that almost every single parent needs a partner in life since parents cannot share everything with their children.

He said that these days, it is no longer a taboo to find love even at a later stage in life. He also added that it is children who play cupid to single parents nowadays and find a perfect partner for them, who can support each other for the rest of their life. Varun Badola’s show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan highlights this progressive thought.

He further added that on the show, his character Amber has found love in Guneet, a character played by Shweta Tiwari. Varun Badola said portraying such character is heart-warming, adding that the best part is, it is no different when it comes to emotions and romance. Varun Badola believes love is love.

Varun Badola said that just like Niya who’s on a mission to find her Dad a suitable bride, children can be matchmakers for their divorced/widowed parents. Speaking about Niya’s character, he said that she is understanding, considerate, supportive and thoughtful towards her father and wants him to be settled in life.

(With Inputs from a PR Agency)

