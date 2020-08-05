'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update August 4, 2020: Asawari Refuses To Talk To Soham

Tuesday’s episode of Agga Bai Sasubai begins with Abhijeet and Soham returning Sulbha Kaku’s money. She asked them to first return the money of other neighbours and that they can pay her later. However, Abhijeet requested her to keep the money saying that it is her hard-earned money. While leaving, Sulbha was seen telling Soham that if is business would have flourished, she would have felt happier. She mentioned that Soham is very lucky to have a mother like Asawari and support system like Abhijeet Raje.

Abhijeet goes to the servant who Soham hired and gave him his 3 months’ salary and a little advance to start his own business at his village. When Abhijeet and Soham returned home, he tells Asawari that he has returned everyone’s money. Furious Asawari doesn’t talk to him. Soham asked her for forgiveness but she didn’t listen to him.

Soham told her that their neighbours had no class, who couldn’t wait for a little while for a puny amount. Asawari asked Shubhra to tell Soham that it was his fault, he lost all their money and that he shouldn’t blame the neighbours because it was their hard-earned money and they trusted him. Shubhra asked Asawari why did she hide that Soham took her along to gather money from the neighbours.

Asawari tells her that she taught if she helped Soham with his business then he won’t ask Abhijeet to leave the house. Soham interrupts their conversation saying that she should have just asked him to take his bet back. He would have done it for her and he also asked her to stop being angry because he has returned all the money. Asawari turned towards Abhijeet and asked him if Soham has returned the money or if he helped him with it.

Soham agreed that he took money from Abhijeet but he promised he will return it. Asawari leaves and Soham followed her. Later, Asawari spoke to Abhijeet about what Soham did, she blamed her upbringing but he didn’t reply to her. Asawari insisted him to talk to her. He expressed his disappointment saying that he has never stopped her from doing anything be it right or wrong. He tells her that she should have at least told him before going to collect money with Soham.

Asawari apologised him and told him that she would never hide anything henceforth. She also asked Shubhra that once she stopped her from leaving her son, but now she has realised that he isn’t fit for her at all. She tells her that she can leave him. However, Abhijeet and Shubhra both told her that they would never leave her alone. In the night, Soham made an attempt to talk to Asawari again but she leaves. Stay tuned for further updates about Agga Bai Sasubai.

