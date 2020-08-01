'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update For July 31, 2020: Ajoba Gets His Favourite Dish

Agga Bai Sasubai is a popular Marathi language show that is aired on Zee Marathi channel. The show has gained massive popularity with its outstanding acting performances. It stars some of the most popular actors of the industry including Tejashree Pradhan, Nivedita Joshi-Saraf, Girish Oak, Ashutosh Patki and Ravi Patwardhan. But the fans want to know about the happening of July 31. Here is Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update for July 31, 2020.

Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update for July 31, 2020

The episode starts with Asawari returning home and being humiliated by Soham and Ajoba. Both of them shout at her for coming home late and not able to serve food to Ajoba. Asawari then apologises for her doings but then Shubhra tries to defend her by saying that it isn’t her fault. Asawari hears this and breaks down but Shubhra tries to console her. She says that these men are supposed to be more independent and learn to do their own things. The next morning, Asawari tries to find Ajoba in the house but was not able to do so. The makers show that Ajoba is sitting outside in the garden along with his friends.

He also sends one of his friend inside his house to fool his family members. Ajoba’s friend knocks at the door and pretends he has no idea about where Ajoba is. Meanwhile, the telephone starts ringing and it’s Abhijeet on the other line. Asawari tries to explain the situation to him. Shubhra then tells Soham to get outside the house and look for Ajoba. But seeing the stressful nature of the family, Ajoba’s friend reveals that he is fine and is sitting in the garden but he surely is angry and sulking. The phone rings again and Asawari explains everything to Abhijeet on the other end.

She also tells him that Ajoba is completely fine but is upset with her and she doesn’t know how to make it up to him. Abhijeet then gives her advice to make his favourite dish in order to lure him to come home. He tells Asawari to explain the dish properly to him and says that this trick will work. Asawari goes to the garden in order to talk to Ajoba and tell him about her plan to make his favourite dish. The episode ends with Asawari making Ajoba’s favourite dish and him enjoying it with his full heart.

