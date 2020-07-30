'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update July 29: Asawari Asks Soham About His New Business

Wednesday’s episode of Agga Bai Sasubai begins with Asawari and Abhijeet having a conversation in the kitchen. Asawari was seen being worried about her Soham’s behaviour. She explained Abhijeet that she doesn’t understand why Soham is behaving so rude and that she is worried about the bet. Abhijeet asked her not to worry, he tried to make her understand that the reason could be his new start-up business. He must be dealing with a lot of trouble which might have added to his frustration.

Asawari asked Soham about his business. She asked him where he got the money to open a new business. Soham taunted her saying that he knows exactly who has put all these questions in her head. Asawari explained that she isn’t doubting him at all but she is just curious to know. Soham told her that he sold his scooter and invested the money in his business.

Asawari questioned him and Soham retorted saying that it was the only source from where he could gather money since she told her she wasn’t going to give him money. Abhijeet interrupted the conversation saying that even he sold his car and a flat when he opened Abhi’s Kitchen. Later, Soham announced that he is now going to use Asawari and Soham’s room as his workplace and that they should find a new place to sleep.

In the night, Asawari and Abhijeet were about to sleep in the hall when Soham turned the light on. Asawari told Soham that they are about to sleep, but Soham didn’t listen to them and continued to work in the hall. Asawari and Abhijeet then decide to play games until Soham works. Soham got disturbed by them playing games and leaves from there.

Next morning, when Asawari asked Soham to give her his clothes as she was going to wash them, Shubhra interrupts Asawari and tells Soham that henceforth everyone in the house is going to do their own work. She asked Asawari to dump all his clothes and tells Soham to pick them all up and put them in the washing machine. Angry Soham leaves from there and gets a servant for himself. Stay tuned for further updates about Agga Bai Sasubai.

