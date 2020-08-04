'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update August 3, 2020 : Soham's Business Suffers A Loss

Monday’s episode of Agga Bai Sasubai begins with Soham and his neighbour welcoming his car at the gate of his society. While everyone is happy, Soham is excited to see Abhijeet carrying his bag as he lost his bet. All his neighbours are excited that the company that they have invested in has gifted Soham with a new car. Soham asked Abhijeet to keep his suitcase in the car as he will drop him at his house.

Asawari asked Abhijeet that she will also go with him. Meanwhile, the salesman of the car asked Soham to give the down payment of the car. Confused Soham told him that his company has gifted him the car. The salesman asked him to pay Rs. 5 lakh or he has to take the car back. Soham asked him to wait and called his partner Nikhil.

Soham told him that the salesman is asking him to pay. Nikhil tells him that the company in which they invested in has taken all their money and eloped. Scared Soham asked him to return the money that he has taken from his neighbours. Nikhil told him that they will discuss it later. He asked him to return the car too. Looking at tensed Soham, Shubhra asked him what happened.

On the other hand, Abhijeet spoke to the salesman who tells him that he got a phone call to deliver this car to Soham. He was told that he will be paid on the spot and that the car wasn’t a gift from any person or company. Abhijeet asked Soham what is happening. Soham returned the car keys and told him he is going to make a phone call.

The salesman took the car away, while Soham tried to hide. All the neighbours question Asawari if they are going to get their money back. Shubhra asked them to wait until Soham returns. Asawari asked Abhijeet to find him. Abhijeet found Soham hiding behind a wheel, he asked him what is going on. Soham then tells him that his business has gone in loss and that he has taken money from several people. He asked Abhijeet to help him.

Meanwhile, at home, all the neighbours gather to take their personal item to recover their money. Asawari and Shubhra are trying to stop them but they wouldn’t listen. Soham and Abhijeet enter the house, and all the neighbours started to pounce at Soham. Soham asked them to wait, he assures them that he will go with Abhijeet to get their money back. While going Abhijeet asked him to explain everything to him. Soham touched his feet and asked him to help him get out of the situation.

Abhijeet asked him how he wants him to help. Soham asked if he could return the money that he took from the neighbours. Abhijeet asked him how much money he is taken from people. Soham shows him a massive list. Stay tuned for further updates about Agga Bai Sasubai.

