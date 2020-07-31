'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update July 30, 2020: Asawari Finds Soham's Business Very Dicey

Thursday’s episode of Agga Bai Sasubai begins with Soham emptying Abhijeet’s cupboard and giving it to the new servant he has hired. After Soham leaves, the servant touches Abhijeet’s feet and asked him forgiveness. Abhijeet tells him to relax and that there is nothing to be worried about. During lunch, the servant becomes 10 minutes to serve Soham his lunch. In return, Soham gives him the punishment that he won’t get food for the rest of the day.

Asawari feels bad for the servant and asked him to eat with them. Afraid servant denies and tells him that Soham will become angry if he saw that he is eating. Asawari asked him to not to worry and that she is Soham’s mother, she will take care of him. The servant took the food plate and sat on the floor to eat food. Asawari asked him to sit on the table but he denied and hence Abhijeet, Shubhra and Asawari all three of them sat on the floor to have lunch with him.

In the evening, while talking on a call with a friend he said that he is unsure how long he is going to stay at his in-law’s house. It made Asawari cry while Abhijeet tried to make her understand that he won’t leave her. Soham called the servant in his room, while he is on a call, protein shake slipped from the servant’s hand and Soham became angry on him. On the other hand, Asawari entered Soham’s room to confront him about his bet. Looking at her, Soham taught that he can use his mother to convince his neighbours to invest in his business.

He asked the servant to clean the floor and asked Asawari to help him. She said that she doesn’t know about his business at all and she wants to talk about the bet. Soham asked her to hurry and assured that he will do anything she wants and he will even explain his business to her. Asawari becomes happy and asked him to give her 10 minutes to complete her household work.

While walking towards her neighbour’s house, Asawari found Soham’s business dicey and was uncomfortable asking money. But Soham asked her to trust him, and she rang her neighbour’s bell. Unsure Asawari failed to explain Soham’s business to Sulbha Kaki. Soham interrupted their conversation and explained that his business allows him to double her investors’ money. Sulbha agrees to give him Rs. 25,000. Asawari is afraid that Soham will lose all the money. Stay tuned for further updates about Agga Bai Sasubai.

