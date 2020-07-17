'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update For July 16, 2020: Soham Arrives Home Drunk

Popular Marathi TV show Agga Bai Sasubai features Tejashree Pradhan, Nivedita Saraf, Girish Oak, Ravi Patwardhan, and Ashutosh Patki in key roles. Tejashree Pradhan plays the role of Shubhra Kamat; Nivedita Saraf essays the character of Asawari; Girish Oak plays the role of Abhijit; Ravi Patwardhan portrays Aajoba; and Ashutosh Patki plays the role of Soham in the show.

Fresh episodes started to air from July 13, 2020. In the latest episode of Agga Bai Sasubai, Soham came home, drunk, while a puja is being performed, shocking everyone. Read on to know Agga Bai Sasubai written update for July 16, 2020:

Agga Bai Sasubai written update for July 16, 2020

The episode started with Abhijit calling Asawari to accompany him for the walk. Soham called Asawari and she told Abhijit to wait until Soham woke up sd she had to assist him for his morning routine. While preparing their breakfast, Asawari questioned the reason for the fake graduation certificate. Soham then started getting frustrated and got angry at Asawari for questioning. Soham called Nikhil to meet him later during the day.

Asawari started giving an excuse to Abhijit that she cannot come to accompany for his walk. Shubhra and Abhijit talked about Asawari's behaviour and how it is disturbing Soham's character. While Nikhil called out for Soham, Shubhra suggested him to call his friend at home and talk about it and that there are other important things to work on. Soham got frustrated and started justifying the fake graduation certificate. Asawari tried to indulge and calm down the situation and assured that he would never lie.

While Soham left the house and met Panditji on the way and he said he arrived in order to perform puja on Soham bagging a job. Shubhra started questioning about Panditji's arrival as she is clueless regarding the puja. Asawari and Shubhra started discussing the reason and they came to the conclusion that they would inform the Panditji that the puja would be to help Soham get more understanding.

Asawari called Soham at the house for the puja; Soham declined initially but later agreed to come. Soham got drunk and left for his house. Abhijit made prasad for the puja and everyone got ready for the puja. When Soham entered the house, everyone found out his drunken state and Shubhra questioned the punishment Asawari would give to Soham, following which the episode ended.

