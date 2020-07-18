'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update July 17: Soham Creates Massive Ruckus

Friday’s episode of Agga Bai Sasubai begins with Soham creating a massive ruckus at his house. He demands that he has all the right to perform the puja and that no one can stop him from doing so. Asawari who isn’t convinced dragged him to his room. Asawari feeling bad for Soham cries abundantly and asked him to rest.

Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update July 17

Shubhra, in the absence of Soham, performs the Puja alone. She was seen asking God to help Asawari who is supporting Soham to get out of his misery. Shubhra also hoped that Asawari will change soon. Meanwhile, Pradnya entered the house along with other neighbours to be a part of the ritual. After realising that Shubhra is performing the Puja alone she asked her about Soham’s whereabouts.

Pradnya is later seen visiting Soham’s room to check on him. She asked him if Asawari stopped her from performing the ritual. Adding fuel to fire, she added that Asawari has changed post her marriage. Pradnya further said that Asawari should have let Soham performed the ritual instead of Shubhra. Furious Soham gets up, angrily he said that she cannot stop him from performing the ritual.

Soham goes outside and creates a massive scene in front of everyone. Disturbing the ongoing proceedings, he announces that he will take the proceedings from here. He asked Shubhra to step aside and ordered the priest to chant the mantras all over again. Humiliated neighbours and asked by a drunk Soham to leave the house. Asawari becomes furious, she took a bucket of water and poured it on him. Everyone in the house is shocked.

The next episode of Agga Bai Sasubai will see Soham getting emotional in front of Asawari. He will be seen asking his family members why no was asking him the reason behind getting drunk. He will then confess that his actual plan wasn’t to get drunk, he will reveal that he was suicidal and he stepped out of the house with the intention of consuming poison. Both Asawari and Shubhra are devastated to hear the truth. Stay tuned for further updates about Agga Bai Sasubai.

