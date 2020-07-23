'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update July 22: Shubhra Narrates Everything To Ajoba

Wednesday’s episode of Agga Bai Sasubai begins with Abhijeet surprised to look at his room beautifully decorated by balloons by Maddy and Shubhra. He thought to himself how Asawari will react and doesn’t allow her to see it. However, Asawari insists a lot and manages to see the room is decorated just like a honeymoon suite.

Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update July 22

At first, the newlyweds just stared at each other but later Asawari bursts out it laughter. She appreciated him for having a neat room. Abhijeet retorted saying that she has finally turned his house into a home. He accidentally placed his hand on Asawari’s shoulder and ends up regretting it as Asawari gets too conscious.

ALSO READ| 'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update July 21: Asawari & Abhijeet Embark On A New Journey

The newly married couple finally settle in their room but the atmosphere is quite uncomfortable. Both of them have spent many years of their life alone and hence sharing a room with someone else makes it awkward for both of them. Asawari and Abhijeet mutually decided that both of them will understand each other first and take things slowly and gradually. Asawari told Abhijeet that she will sleep on the floor allowing him to take the bed.

ALSO READ| Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update July 20, 2020: Asawari Makes A Promise To Shubhra

Eventually, both of them end up sleeping on the floor. On the other hand, Shubhra returned home and narrated everything to Ajoba. She spoked about Abhijeet’s house, the Gruhapravesh ceremony and doesn’t miss a single detail. Joyful Ajoba listened to her with glee but Soham seemed to be disappointed by her mother’s decision.

ALSO READ| 'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update July 17: Soham Creates Massive Ruckus

Soham wasn’t happy to hear about the new chapter of Abhijeet and Asawari’s life. He told Shubhra that he missed his mother. Shubhra consoled Soham saying that his mother is the luckiest and happiest woman, he shall see it in the times to come. Meanwhile, at Abhijeet’s place, the couple wished each other goodnight and go to sleep. Suddenly a balloon kept in their room bursts which frightened both Abhijeet and Asawari. Both of them wake up and laugh hilariously after looking at each other’s faces. Stay tuned for further updates about Agga Bai Sasubai.

ALSO READ| 'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update For July 16, 2020: Soham Arrives Home Drunk

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.